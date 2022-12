Burak Ozcivit's wife Fahriye Evcen is pregnant

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit is going to be a father for the second time as he puts his wife Fahriye Evcen's baby bump on display.

The duo already share a son and are now gearing up to expand their family even more.

Burak took to the photo-sharing site and dropped a jaw-dropping click of his wifey smiling brightly into the camera.

As caption, he penned, "Su gibi," (like water.)

Evcen's pregnancy glow is unmissable as she caressed her bulge to perfection.