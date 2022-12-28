Iqra Aziz, hubby Yasir Hussain get trolled for their anniversary post

The couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been married for three years now and were seen travelling on the special occasion which therefore received criticism.



Both got cozy as they shot a video in fun and Iqra posted it with a wish for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Mohobbat starlet dropped a happy clip from the plane.

What the public witnessed was Iqra lovingly cuddling up with her hubby and kissing his hand.

People however were not happy with the public display of affection.



One wrote, " Yeh harkatain bedroom main karnay ki hain yaha nai," while another said, "upload full video."











