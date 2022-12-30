Firdaus Jamal rubbishes death rumors: " I am fine Alhamdulillah"

Veteran actor Firdaus Jamal, who is battling cancer, issued a statement urging his fans and local publications to refrain from spreading rumours of his demise and pray for him instead.

Firdaus is alive and is currently undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video of himself, starting off with a prayer and later on went on saying.

"All of you know about my condition by now but I am alive and fine Alhamdulillah. I am under treatment."



"If the state has given money to save the life of an artist, why are some haters spreading the news of my death?” he said. "There is a fixed time of death and when it comes, it will be alright but for now, I am still alive."



Earlier this week, his son, Bazil Firdous, also had to clarify on Facebook: "Allhumduliah my father is doing well and recovering from surgery. Please refrain from sharing/posting fake news regarding his health. Please remember him and us in your prayers."



The government announced Rs10 million aid for his cancer treatment, reported Express.pk. The financial assistance cheque was given to his son, Hamza Firdous, by Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Division Engr Amir Muqam, at Fidaus residence.









