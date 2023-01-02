Year 2022 recap: Sanam Saeed confirms she is with Mohib Mirza

Actress Sanam Saeed shared her best moments from the year 2022 and co-actor Mohib Mirza was everywhere, which shows both are very much together.

Rumors were rife since a long time that she was married to Mohib, though both stars have not spoken up about it publicly.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress likes to keep her love life private.

Many media portals and celebrities also hinted that these two were together and nothing was confirmed until Saeed's year 2022 recap said it all.

