Here's what keeps Sajal Aly moving forward in life post divorce

Actress Sajal Aly, who parted ways from husband Ahad Raza Mir, has revealed how she actually moved on.

Sajal has also gone through a lot in her personal life as her marriage broke up and due to the love people had for her and Ahad’s pair, there was a lot of scrutiny surrounding their separation.



Talking to Fuchsia Magazine, the Yakeen K Safar star said, " There are times when a person goes through a lot of pain but then Allah gives you even more after than you have expected."

" This keeps me strong and so goes forward in life just being thankful of what I have been given."







