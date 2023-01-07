Daily Jang
Here's what keeps Sajal Aly moving forward in life post divorce

By Zainab Nasir|January 07, 2023
Actress Sajal Aly, who parted ways from husband Ahad Raza Mir, has revealed how she actually moved on. 

Sajal has also gone through a lot in her personal life as her marriage broke up and due to the love people had for her and Ahad’s pair, there was a lot of scrutiny surrounding their separation. 

Talking to Fuchsia Magazine, the Yakeen K Safar star said, " There are times when a person goes through a lot of pain  but then Allah gives you even more after than you have expected." 

" This keeps me strong and so goes forward in life  just being thankful of what I have been given." 



