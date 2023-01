Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari lighten up each other's day with adorable anniversary posts

Power couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are surprised that one year has already gone by and shared the cutest videos of wishing each other with their celebratory cakes.

The pair spent some romantic yet memorable moments together and are happily married.

Taking to Instagram, the two posted cute reels flaunting their love even though a year has already passed.

The duo tied-the-knot in January, last year.