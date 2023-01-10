Badshah is a fan of Hania Amir

Badshah follows Hania Amir for her mood-uplifting content: "I find her very interesting"

Star Hania Aamir, apart from her acting, is also known for her funny reels and charming personality on Instagram and even Indian rapper Badshah loves watching her.



The Let's Nacho crooner during a live session shared that he follows the Mere Humsafar actor and thinks she's a "bright human being" who uplifts everyone's mood.



When the Parwaz Hai Junoon actor posted a video lip-syncing to iconic dialogues from Netflix's Emily In Paris, the rapper commented on the post.

After the same, a curious fan then asked Badshah in a live session about the comment and whether he follows the Ishqiya star.

The Kala Chashma star then confessed, "Yes, I follow her. Bari mast bandi lagti hai mujhe (I find her very interesting) Mood uplift hojata hai ek dum se uski post dekh ke (My mood gets uplifted the minute I see her posts)."

He adds, "Just her personality makes me think that she's a bright human being."







