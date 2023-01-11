Ali Sethi to perform at this year's Coachella

Coachella has revealed its 2023 lineup, featuring Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, and Bad Bunny as headliners and our very own Ali Sethi performing on day three.



The artists' lineup further includes India's Diljit Dosanjh, who will be taking the stage on the second day.



The Pasoori hit-maker took to Instagram and announced the exciting news, "Come out, everyone!"





His post met with congratulatory messages from his peers. Aima Baig, Adnan Malik, and Talal Qureshi lauded the famed singer for this incredible feat.

Sethi becomes the second Pakistani to artist to take the center stage at Coachella after Grammy winner, Arooj Aftab, serenaded the crowd last year.

