Naimal khawar Khan asks fans opinions on Hamza Ali Abbasi's clean shave look: See

Naimal khawar Khan asks fans how Hamza Ali Abbasi looks clean shaven: See

The Anaa starlet Naimal Khawar Khan starts a poll for her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi, who goes clean shave.

The popular couple have been the talk of the town since they got married and their wedding news came as a surprise as no one had the slightest idea of their love for each other.

Divamagazine has shared Naimal's post where a happy Hamza is seen in no beard and moustache, looking in for suggestions whether he looks good, bad or just okay.





The vote points are therefore almost equal for Yes and No whereas Not Bad is leading till now.

But their die-hard fans think Hamza will look handsome in whatever he goes for.

Naimal gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Ali Abbasi in 2020 and we cannot get enough of their family pictures.