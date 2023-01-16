Tejasswi Prakash asserted the need for women to be independent enough

Actress Tejasswi Prakash insists on the importance of women taking charge of their own finances, and the investments as well.

She has referred to women relying on men for financial advice as stupid.

When Tejasswi bought a new home last year in Goa, rumours first claimed she and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra were planning to move in together in a place that he bought. Later, reports suggested it was a joint property. So Karan had to finally tweet and clarify the situation.

"Nope sweetie.. Tejasswi did.. it’s not the Middle Ages you know.. she walks ahead of me not behind me... you should try it too.''



After being told that women often rely on fathers, husbands, and brothers to make investments for them, Tejasswi told CurlyTales in an interview, "I think that’s just stupid. I am big on investments. I am a trader, and I trade mostly equity. Sometimes in options and futures. I feel like it doesn’t just involve guesswork but it involves a lot of studies. So, I have studied. I have had a course. I am aware of the fact that you cannot completely rely on an industry like mine. Especially for the kind of workaholic that I am."



She adds, "I think a girl should be independent enough. Tomorrow, never call somebody else for financial help and if ever she decides to leave she should not go back to a dependent house but to her own place. I want to go to a place which is mine."

"As a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a sister you should have an independent place because phir ek tarah ka self respect aa sakta hai, ki agar apni koi cheez bardasht na ho sake, to apne logo ko uss situation se leke bahar nikal jao (Then you gain self respect that if tomorrow you cannot tolerate something, you can take your people and leave the situation)."









