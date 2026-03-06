Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ much-awaited release  

Ranveer Singh has made a key announcement just a day before his much-awaited movie, Dhurandhar 2, smashes the big screens!
The Padmaavat star, who has raised Bollywood's standards with the action-packed first instalment of Dhurandhar, has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film's first trailer.
On Friday, March 6th, Singh turned to his Instagram account to unveil another glimpse into his intense character as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Apart from teasing his fans with the new look, Deepika Padukone's life partner has also confirmed that the first official trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will be arriving on Saturday, March 7th.
"Brace yourself, Trailer out tomorrow, March 7th at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," Singh stated in the caption.
He also tagged the entire cast members of Dhurandhar, who will be reprising their respective roles in the new film, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and others.
Fans reacts to 'Dhurandhar 2' new update:
As the new announcement attracted the fans’ attention, several netizens quickly rushed to his comment section to express their excitement, with one noting, "VERY EXCITED."
"You are our legend, always and forever amazing us with your powerful films, you legend, you strong one, you hero, you professional, you are everything wonderful. Words fail to describe you," another commented.
While a third enthusiastically said, "All the best to you, Satoura. You're putting in a great effort."
For those unaware, Ranveer Singh's movie, Dhurandhar, was initially premiered in December last year.
After receiving record-breaking results at the box office, the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, is set to release part two of the movie on March 19th this year.