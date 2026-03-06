News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release

The 'Padmaavat' actor set to appear in his upcoming film, 'Dhurandhar 2' in March of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ much-awaited release
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ much-awaited release  

Ranveer Singh has made a key announcement just a day before his much-awaited movie, Dhurandhar 2, smashes the big screens! 

The Padmaavat star, who has raised Bollywood's standards with the action-packed first instalment of Dhurandhar, has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film's first trailer.

On Friday, March 6th, Singh turned to his Instagram account to unveil another glimpse into his intense character as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Apart from teasing his fans with the new look, Deepika Padukone's life partner has also confirmed that the first official trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will be arriving on Saturday, March 7th.

"Brace yourself, Trailer out tomorrow, March 7th at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," Singh stated in the caption.

He also tagged the entire cast members of Dhurandhar, who will be reprising their respective roles in the new film, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and others.

Fans reacts to 'Dhurandhar 2' new update: 

As the new announcement attracted the fans’ attention, several netizens quickly rushed to his comment section to express their excitement, with one noting, "VERY EXCITED."

"You are our legend, always and forever amazing us with your powerful films, you legend, you strong one, you hero, you professional, you are everything wonderful. Words fail to describe you," another commented.

While a third enthusiastically said, "All the best to you, Satoura. You're putting in a great effort." 

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh's movie, Dhurandhar, was initially premiered in December last year.

After receiving record-breaking results at the box office, the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, is set to release part two of the movie on March 19th this year. 

Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’

Popular News

Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release

Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release

21 minutes ago
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice

Australian Grand Prix: Ferrari shines as Charles Leclerc goes fastest in first practice
an hour ago