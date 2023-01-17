Meher Bano criticized for her boldness

Actress Meher Bano loves to posts her pictures and reels but her recent one has sparked much backlash.

The Qatil Haseenaon Kay Naam actor was seen in an extremely bold avatar which was not liked by her fans.

She is happily married to the producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali and despite all this she is constantly trolled for her outfit choice.

In the pictures that went viral Meherbano stunned in a brown bra top with jeans as she posed effortlessly.

Her long curly tresses added more beauty to her flawless skin.

However, netizens had a lot of negative things to say and even questioned her belief.















