Adnan Raza Mir all set to make his televison debut

Adnan Raza Mir from the Raza Mir clan is getting ready to join the industry ranks.

He is the younger brother of Ahad Raza Mir, who now will also be seen on the small screen.

Adnan is reportedly going to star in his first Ramadan play titled Fairy Tale on Hum TV.

The drama has Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan in the lead roles and Adnan will be seen with the duo.

Owing to the huge popularity if Ramadan plays in Pakistan, Adnan will definitely have the perfect launch pad . The drama is written by Saira Najeeb and will be directed by Ali Hasaan.

















