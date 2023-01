Merub Ali rings in her 21st birthday with singer fiancé Asim Azhar

Influencer Merub Ali is very young and she just celebrated her 21st birthday as her friends from the industry, her fiance Asim Azhar and her family joined in to celebrate the big milestone.

Asim and Merub are considered as one of the most IT couples of the industry, who are going very strong.

Both colour coordinated in black outfits for the star-studded event.

It was a day affair as the decor was clearly visible under the clear blue sky and many gathered in making her day special.