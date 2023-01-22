Here's how motherhood changed Iqra Aziz

Star Iqra Aziz, who gave birth to a baby boy, talked about life change after becoming a mother.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat starlet is married to her lover Yasir Hussain and both are living a happy life together.

Lately, Aziz appeared as a guest at the Sania Shoaib show which showcased many fun segments and Ask Me sessions.

Replying to Sania's question of how having a kid altered her as a person, she had the best response.

"I think it does feel different to go on work after the baby in a way that you are back to the job you love which is an amazing feeling but at the same time you get affected by that mommy guilt, which is for real, it affects me a lot even if I am on work I love."



Hussain interrupted saying, "Iqra was sad after joining the showbiz back."

Aziz is a doting mom and that's what her hubby really loves about her.







