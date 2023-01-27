Mahira Khan on the dance floor: Watch

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan danced to Govinda's song Husn Hai Suhana and Ranbir Kapoor’s Dance Ka Bhoot at a wedding of Frieha Altaf's son, Turhan James.



Videos of her performing on stage to the popular dance numbers were widely shared online.

In one of the clips, the Raees star looked drop dead gorgeous decked up in a lehenga with flowers shining in her hair as she flaunts her killer moves.

What some witnessed was the stunning Khan recreating Ranbir Kapoor's book step during her dance performance.

Several fan pages then reacted as the videos went viral, "This shows music has no boundaries. A lesson everyone knows in their heart..." Another one commented, "She knows the lyrics too." A Twitter user also warned her about the attention her dance will attract from a section of social media users. He wrote, "Pehle se kam controversy nahi hay, bro, phirse yaad aa jayega boycott gang ko (you will again gain attention of the boycott gang)…"







