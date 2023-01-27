Sajal Aly set to take on a project of lifetime 'Umrao Jaan'

Actress Sajal Aly is gearing up to essay Umrao Jaan in a Pakistani adaptation of the popular novel Umrao Jaan Ada.

It is basically an Urdu literature classic penned by Mirza Hadi Ruswa in 1899, known for its portrayal of 19th-century India, its culture, society and the lives of courtesans.

The novel has had several onscreen adaptations. And the latest is being helmed by producer Hamid Hussain who at Express Tribune revealed, "I can't reveal much at this point but yes, we are working on an Umrao Jaan Ada adaptation with Sajal in the lead role."

He then added, "It's going to be an eight-part series and not a film. We are working on a two female lead cast for this series and Sajal is one of them."

Claiming it to be a never-seen-before narrative, Hussain said that it is, however, inspired by the original novel, so expect the grandeur!



"Since it's not a three-hour film but a series, we have more leeway to work better on the characters and build the story in a more refined manner."



Further talking about why the Yakeen Ka Safar actress is the perfect pick, "It's an old-school romantic drama, and Sajal has that perfect look. She was the apt choice to nail the regality and elegance required for someone to be cast in Umrao Jaan."

Hussain also told Variety that the series adaptation relies “heavily on the original Urdu version of the novel, unlike the film adaptations that had taken creative liberties to fit the story into a film narrative.

Previously in Pakistan, Hasan Tariq directed Umrao Jaan Ada in 1972, with Rani in the lead role. Across the border, Muzaffar Ali’s popular take on Umrao Jaan (1981) starred Rekha, while JP Dutta’s 2006 adaptation Umrao Jaan starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.





