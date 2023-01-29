Mahira Khan to fill in Meena Kumari's shoes in Pakistani remake 'Pakeezah'

A remake of another classic is in the works and superstar Mahira Khan has roped in to play Meena Kumari.

Recently, it was shared that Sajal Aly is all set to star as Umrao Jaan in an eight-part series adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa's 1899 novel, now Khan will be seen in the Pakistani remake of the 1972 blockbuster, Pakeezah.

Apart from the Raees star, many prominent names are in consideration for the upcoming project.



The source revealed, "Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film."



Action Consultancy manages leading stars from South Asia, including Humayun Saeed, who featured in The Crown and Ahad Raza Mir, who was in Resident Evil, including Aly, who is all set to star as Maymouna in Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It?. The agency has recently expanded its portfolio and ventured into financing international content and packaging films and series.



Pakeezah is one of the most popular projects under Kumari's belt. According to the Indian publication, Mid-Day, Pakeezah took 14 years of dedication. One of the people associated with the making of the film had shared that for director Kamal Amrohi, a day would be considered productive even if a single shot was completed.



It is considered as one of the most expensive movies in 70's.







