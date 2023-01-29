Farhan Saeed, Ushna Shah weigh in on Pakistan's deteriorating economy

Last week, Pakistan faced a nationwide power breakout. Several parts of the country face a gas shortage daily, and now with the rupee losing its value further against the dollar, celebrities like Ushna Shah and Farhan Saeed are struggling to feel patriotic.

The stars think that as a nation they have lost all hopes to betterment.

“How will we ever recover from this? Since I’ve been alive, I’ve never seen the Rupee strengthen against Dollar drastically,” Farhan wrote on Twitter on Saturday while reacting to the Pakistani rupee standing at an all-time low against the dollar.



Concerned about how non-serious people are taking the economic distress we’re in, he added, “But still we are either this party or that party, but not Pakistan. No one’s serious about where we are, have we lost hope?”

Shah, too, shared her two cents on the subject. Claiming that she loves Pakistan and its people, she added how it gets harder to feel love when you can’t live a hassle-free life due to the unavailability of basic resources.



“I love my country, I love my identity, and I love my fellow Pakistanis. But when there is no electricity and no gas at the same time, there is a shortage of petrol and UPS crashes due to overuse, and literally, no way to power the house when I need coffee, well, tarana gana thora mushkil hei. (it’s hard to sing the national anthem then)”, she wrote.



Other celebrities like Aijaz Aslam also touched on the situation.