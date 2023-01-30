Rapper Eva B gets married to Mudassar Qureshi: See

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's first female rapper Eva B who ties-the-knot with musician Mudassar Qureshi.

In December 2022, the Kana Yaari singer announced her engagement.

Today, Eva B announced her marriage on Instagram with a picture of her henna design. "Finally! Alhamdulillah," wrote the Rozi singer, also tagging her now-husband Mudassar in the post.





Waqar Hussain, a popular makeup artist also posted several photos of Eva B clad in beautiful bridal attire. "First Look!" penned Hussain in the caption of the post. He also shared another image revealing the Balochi starlet's henna design for her "big day."







In the videos circulating online she can be seen wearing a red ensemble with heavy golden and green embroidery. She completed the look with a couple of golden bangles and a watch.











