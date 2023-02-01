



Umer Butt, Jannat Mirza mutually part ways

TikToker Umer Butt announces breakup with Jannat Mirza!

Both were in a relationship and had amazing chemistry. Fans loved their bond, pictures and videos from Alishba's engagement.

Now it seems, their romance has taken a huge turn.

Taking to Instagram stories, TikToker Umer wrote, ''Hi guys I think you all need to know this. Both, me and Jannat are not together anymore it was a mutual decision and I would like you guys to respect our privacy and give us some private space. May Allah bless us with what’s better for us ( baqi jo Jisky haq main behter hoga Allah usy naseeb kry). Thank you so much everyone."

Jannat also posted some insights from her broken bond with heartfelt words and is quite heartbroken, “He threw it all away. Everything I thought he was, everything I thought we were building, everything we promised one another… down the drain, over things that could’ve been avoided."



"All because he became infatuated with the attention he was getting from other women instead of taking care of what he had at home. I saw the changes in his behavior, but I chose to ignore them because I refused to believe he would ever lie or betray me. And in the end, I regret not listening to my gut. Never again will I allow my emotions to overpower that nagging feeling when something doesn’t feel right. Pay attention to the red flags especially when they hurt."



Previously, the rumours of their breakup arose after Jannat posted that she didn’t like Umer’s new look but at that time both had refuted the claims.





