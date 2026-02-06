Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig

The 'MONACO' hitmaker set to perform at 2026 Superbowl for the first time

  • By Fatima Hassan
After creating history at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, Bad Bunny is making his Puerto Rican community proud with his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl. 

The DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS hitmaker is set to receive a heartfelt surprise event hosted by his beloved fans. 

According to Good Morning America magazine, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer, who is legally known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will be celebrated after hitting the stage at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8th. 

One of his die-hard Puerto Rican fans, Gabriel Alejandro Negron Torres, excitedly told the outlet that they are arranging a 'Benito Bowl' watch party across the country to celebrate as he becomes the first solo artist to perform at the halftime show only in Spanish. 

"This is very significant for us, and particularly to the Puerto Rican community, [because] the island has been going through a lot," said a graduate student at New York University.

He continued, "It's amazing to see that despite all the hardship, the fiscal crisis, the disasters and everything, we're able to receive joy from our own culture and roots." 

Despite winning six Grammy trophies at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards gala on Sunday, February 1st, Bad Bunny has yet to respond to the upcoming celebrations made by his beloved community.  

