Sajal Aly's Namaste gesture makes many question her, video goes viral 

The Yakeen Ka Safar actress Sajal Aly comes under criticism for her namaste action.
Well, the video clip is posted from the launch of a new video streaming platform. Sajal was looking gorgeous in her off-white and black double breasted suit.
After the clip went viral, fans began shaming her as it was uncalled for them.
A social media user questioned Sajal & Saboor’s actions and said, ‘whats wrong with these sisters’, almost everyone asked from Sajal if she’s a Hindu girl?. They also used harsh words for her. A social media user said, ‘we don’t do Namaste’. One user said, “why do they do Namaste’, don’t they have any style of their own.