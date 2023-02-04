Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be arrives in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Sunday afternoon ahead of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Both are reportedly set to tie-the-knot on February 6, though neither of them confirmed their relationship yet.

The Kabir Singh actress wore an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders ad carried a golden bag. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they even got in the same car but Sidharth was not with her.

The couple have planned to keep Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace the ideal location for the vows. Around 100 guests including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the wedding festivities from February 4 to 6.

Photographer Viral Bhayani had shared the reel on Thursday with a caption that read, "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer."





"We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace."



Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their rumored romance but on the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara said that she and Sidharth were ‘more than good friends'. The two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra.





