Nabeel Qureshi, Hira Mani attacked by a mob while shooting

Filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi took to Twitter on Monday where he shared that his cast and crew were assaulted during a shoot in Karachi as culprits forcefully entered the house.

Actors Hira Mani, Salman Saquib Sheikh (Mani), Gul-e-Rana and multiple child artists were also present at the time of the incident.



The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad maker explained the attack in full detail, "We have been attacked by a mob in PIB Colony, Jamshed Quarter Martin Road during the shoot," Nabeel wrote on Twitter. They got into the house we were shooting a hundred people. They harrases women/actresses. [The mob] beat the sh*t out of the crew, stole mobiles, equipment."

Nabeel was at the police station when he penned the ordeal adding, "We are sitting here in the PIB police station, and they attacked like anything. Honestly, this never happened before in Karachi. They were equipped with weapons, they stole mobiles wallet. They did not care about ladies, they raise their hands."

The celebrated director hopes the authorities will take prompt action against the culprits. "We want Sindh Police and Sindh Rangers to take strict action against these people, to make an example out of it," he said, hoping his peers would stand with him in this trying time. "I request my fraternity - all the actors, producers to make sure that this shouldn't happen again to any of us."

"It was a very unfortunate event to witness today and I wish and pray no one face that ever in their life," the Kashf star wrote. She continued, "I want to thank my team members who fought till the last with the culprits to save us and are in very bad condition in the hospital right now. Please take a moment to pray for their speedy recovery."



Expressing their outrage, superstar Mahira Khan quoted Nabeel's tweet, "I don’t believe this! Who is responsible? Who will answer for this?"

Osman Khalid Butt then commented, "So sorry to hear this. Hope everyone is safe, and that the Sindh Police take swift action."























