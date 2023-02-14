Valentines 2023: Shahroz Sabzwari has a cute gesture for Sadaf Kanwal

The hopeless romantic Shahroz Sabzwari surprised his wife Sadaf Kanwal on the day of love, Valentines Day.

For the day, Sadaf was seen carrying herself elegantly in a red dress with a bouquet of red roses gifted by her hubby.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared how her beloved raised the bars for all lovers.

As caption, she wrote, "[I] didn’t think Valentine’s Day was a thing, until Shahroz walked in with a red box and a red outfit and red roses! I love this man!"













After divorcing beautiful Syra Yousuf, Behroze Sabzwari's only son married Sadaf and is currently living a happy life.

They both have been the talk of the town ever since they exchanged vows where the nazis called Shahroz a cheater while the Alif star a home-breaker.

Both never shy away from showering love over each other and the latest social media post is proof of it.



















