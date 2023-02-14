Sajal Aly stuns in a desi co-ord set at the premiere of 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Actress Sajal Aly brings the hot fusion trend to life at the screening of her international film What's Love Got To Do With It in the UK.

The entire cast and crew of the film posed in together. Directed by Jemima Goldsmith the thriller is slated to hit screens in March.

The Yakeen Ka Safar starlet shimmered in a navy blue glittery velvet gharara with a high-necked shirt. She matched her dress with dangling earrings and opted for less makeup.

Fans were in awe of the diva's look and praised her for going desi among a group of diverse characters.

In a chat with HeyUGuys on the red carpet, Sajal revealed her take on the celebration of two different cultures.

"I am actually glad and so happy that I did this project. And the reason I did this project when I read the script was because it seems to me the very first project that shows Pakistan and Pakistani culture in the right way. It has shown Pakistan as colourful, joyful and beautiful."













