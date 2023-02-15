Mahira Khan's brand gets trolled for rising costs

Superstar Mahira Khan recently launched her new clothing line M by Mahira which displays her fondness for white but the cost of her kurtas has sparked much backlash.

Khan with a lot of hope ventured into the business but it seems fans really do not want to order her clothes owing to the high prices.

Amid rising inflation and the economic crisis the country is going through, purchasing the white Kurtas and tunics for 12000 Rupees is not just in their cards.

Although the pieces look elegant yet simple they are quite expensive.

Here is what some fans have to say about it:



