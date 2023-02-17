Aiman Khan to make a comeback in acting?

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Aiman Khan talked about her probable return to the industry.

Aiman is married to actor Muneeb Butt and since the birth of her daughter she has been away from the screens.

At the Mirza Malik show, the Ishq Tamasha actress revealed, "Actually, I have been working since long, I started since my childhood, then I got married and took a break, I had a daughter so I prolonged my break but still I’m enjoying my break, I am having fun, maybe, I will make a come back but not right now."

Talking about working in films she added, "It could be a surprise for everyone, it could be even a surprise for Muneeb."

Her husband Muneeb is very supportive of her and does not hamper her work decisions.







