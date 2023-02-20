Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan meet an unfortunate incident, video goes viral

Actors Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan face a major setback as a gas cylinder blast occurred in their house which has destroyed most parts of their home.

A footage of their house has been circulating on YouTube and since then fans have been concerned about their well-being and are extending prayers.

With much destruction at the site, rehabilitation work has started.

The details have not yet been shared by the husband and wife yet but their admirers are looking to hear from them soon.

As per sources, everyone is safe and no injury or loss has been reported.

The two are the most followed couple in town and known for their flourishing romance. They got married in 2018 and share a daughter Amal.

Previously, the Ishq Tamasha actress hinted on her return to the small screen.















