Muneeb Butt shares details of terrifying blast incident

Muneeb Butt's house faced a gas explosion

Actor Muneeb Butt breaks silence over the recent gas explosion in his house.

Butt revealed that his beloved wife Aiman Khan suffered minor injuries and many parts of his house collapsed.

"On Sunday, February 20, half of my house collapsed due to an explosion caused by the accumulation of gases in our sewerage lines. Aiman suffered minor injuries caused by shards of glass and our house help suffered burns but Allah has been very kind — Alhumdulillah, they are both recovering,'' he wrote.

He further adds, "Trying times like these are a reminder of what's important in life - the safety and health of your family and loved ones. Me and my family are immensely grateful for all the love and well wishes you have sent our way and request that you continue praying for us. Thank you."



Khan too shared a similar statement online.



