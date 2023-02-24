Sajal Aly opens up about her relationship with late Sridevi:

Sridevi and Sajal Aly were quite close

Did you know our artist Sajal Aly shared a close bond with India's Sridevi? Well, the former revealed facts about it in a candid chat.

Even after Pakistani artists were banned to work in India, late Sridevi openly praised the Yakeen Ka Safar starlet's talent and just could not stop talking about her during all promotions.

In an interview with Haroon Rashid, the What's Love Got To Do With It star spilled all about the closeness they held, " Sridevi was no less than a mom to me and guided me while I was shooting."

"I developed a special bond with Sridevi and her daughter Janhvi."

The movie did well at the box office and Aly was therefore loved for her strong portrayal.

However, the film star's accidental drowning in a hotel's bathtub raised questions and her unexpected death was mourned all over India.

She gave birth to two beautiful daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.











