Hamza Ali Abbasi to make grand television comeback

Hamza Ali Abbasi to make a small screen return

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who announced to quit the media industry, is coming back on small screens with a project.

The star left acting soon after a spiritual awakening. But it seems his love for the craft has not yet ended.

Recently, the news of the Pyarey Afzal actor's return is doing rounds on Instagram as he posts the teaser of his upcoming drama on his page.

As caption, he announced, "Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jan E Jahan.''

Jan E Jahan would be a production of 2023 under the banner of Next Level Entertainment Productions. The female lead of the drama has not yet been revealed but we now know that Hamza is portraying the male lead.

He was last seen in the blockbuster movie The Legends of Maua Jatt.







