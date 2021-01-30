Geo TVs ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST takes internet by storm Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Geo TV's upcoming drama ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ season 3's OST wins the internet

Geo TV drama ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ season 3's OST is out, takes the internet by storm

The wait is finally over! Geo TV's much-anticipated drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3's original soundtrack has been released and fans are already in love with the latest melodic track.

The OST of the upcoming serial was aired on Friday, Jan 29. and has received immense praise and applause from the audience.

The new thriller's mind-blowing OST lyrics have been penned by Qamar Nashad and Pakistan’s legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher lent their magical vocals.

Within a few hours of release, the soundtrack gathered views in millions. It seems to have created a new record as it is being highly appreciated by electronic and digital media audience.





Pakistani actor and heartthrob Feroze Khan and actress Iqra Aziz have joined together for the third installment of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat series on Geo Entertainment that featured Imran Abbas and Sadia Khan in the previous season.

The latest season has been created by 7th Sky Entertainment, producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi have been expecting their latest venture to be the most successful serial in the history of Pakistan television.

Legendary writer Hashim Nadeem Khan penned down the script. The serial has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

The star-studded cast includes, Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, Junaid Khan, Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall in main characters. The supporting actors list includes, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.

The much-awaited drama serial is ready to hit the screens soon.