Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza officially comfirm marriage

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza officially announce their marriage

Congratulations to Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza as they gave rest to all rumours by announcing their marriage on television.

In an appearance at Fahad Mustafa's show cricket talk show, the two finally spoke up about their wedding.

The show host asked Sanam if the fraternity should now send in congrats for the wedding and she nodded.

The actors kept their love life quite private until recently Mohib said he is 'married' on a podcast.

The Zindagi Gulzar hai starlet also teased some insights into her marriage by flaunting her engagement ring and a lot of travel photos with her now-husband as a roundup of 2022.

Upon whether there's a destination the two would want to visit as a married couple the Cake actress revealed they already checked off the list, "It was Florence, Italy.''















