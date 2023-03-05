Ushna Shah looks a stunning valima bride in ivory saree

Ushna Shah stuns in an ivory saree

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah flaunts her elegance at her daytime reception.

The Parizaad star tied-the-knot with her beau Hamza Amin in a dreamy wedding affair.

Although, Shah deactivated her Instagram account after being mercilessly bullied over her bold wedding dress her hubby left no stone unturned in debuting wifey's ivory saree that she wore at the valima.

"My beautiful bride is ready for the Valima," wrote Amin while posting a click of Shah smiling.



Shah wore a saree paired with blinding diamonds and her hair was tied in a sleek bun with a beautiful flower embellishment.



