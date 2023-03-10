Jannat Mirza gains 22 million TikTok followers

Talented Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza achieves a big milestone as she becomes the most followed celebrity on the content sharing app.

Did you know at the time of writing Jannat shares 22 million TikTok followers and is basking in success.

The recent increase in followers show that Jannat makes excellent content and has a charming personality.

After gaining 22 million followers, she thanks her fans, who supported her in the journey and wrote, "22 Million followers, that’s a huge achievement for me! Thank you so much everyone. I love you all forever & ever."

She is doing very well in her career but on the personal front she seems to be struggling as she just parted ways with Umer Butt.



