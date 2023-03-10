Daily Jang
Feroze Khan now goes by the name of Abu Sultan on Instagram

By Zainab Nasir|March 10, 2023
Actor Feroze Khan amid all his legal battles altered his name on Instagram with a tribute to son Sultan. 

Khan has a whopping 6.7 million followers and just grabbed eyeballs with his recent name change. 

Looking at his profile one can see that the Gul-e-Rana actor has now altered it to Feroze Khan Abu Sultan. This is a common way in Arab to be called using your child's name and Khan incorporated this act on social media. 

After gaining much criticism for being a wife beater his fans loved him for mentioning Sultan with his name which means he loves his kids. 

