Feroze Khan now goes by the name of Abu Sultan on Instagram

Feroze Khan changes his name to Abu Sultan on IG

Actor Feroze Khan amid all his legal battles altered his name on Instagram with a tribute to son Sultan.

Khan has a whopping 6.7 million followers and just grabbed eyeballs with his recent name change.

Looking at his profile one can see that the Gul-e-Rana actor has now altered it to Feroze Khan Abu Sultan. This is a common way in Arab to be called using your child's name and Khan incorporated this act on social media.

After gaining much criticism for being a wife beater his fans loved him for mentioning Sultan with his name which means he loves his kids.



