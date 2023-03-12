Maria B. mocks desi liberals for unruly attacking her

Designer Maria Butt defends herself after a member of the former nawabs of Bahawalpur called her and the brand out for an unauthorized shoot in their private family graveyard.

The brand later released an apology on its official Instagram page and took immediate action by removing all relevant content from its page.

Tired of being mocked, Butt slammed all the desi liberals attacking her.

She shared a screenshot of a friend's Instagram story which said "Pakistanis stand with Maria," and also showed off the sold-out outfits in her latest collection.

"Thank you, my friend! Indeed Allah is our Raziq and it kills liberals to see us successful women at Maria B producing sold-out collections. Alhamdulillah," wrote Maria.



Prior to this, Maria B's Instagram account also apologized, "The recent shoot for our brand was planned and executed by a production house with the concept of showing our magnificent cultural heritage in Bahawalpur, The shoot was edited and published without any prior knowledge about the significance and sanctity of the site."











