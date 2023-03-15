Hania Amir's closeness to makeup artist Adnan Ansari did not sit well with the public

Hania Amir draws criticism with latest pictures

Actress Hania Amir comes under fire for her photoshoot with makeup artist Adnan Ansari.

Hania is very jolly, friendly and casual to many in the industry and she is also good friends with makeup stylist Adnan Ansari, who is also Mahira Khan's favourite.

However, the duo are working together on some project and so clicked some pictures which netizens did not approve of.

The Parwaz Hai Junoon actress was seen standing close to Ansari as he kept her hands around her waist and this caused a lot of criticism for her.

Public Reaction below:















