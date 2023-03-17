Taapsee Pannu opens up about Kangana Ranaut feud in a candid chat

Taapsee Pannu has apparently no problems with Kangana Ranaut

Indian actress Taapsee Pannu has no problems with Kangana Ranaut and would not hesitate to greet her if they ever had an encounter.

The two have had Twitter wars in the past after Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee a 'B grade actor' and a 'sasti copy' of Kangana.

Reminded about the statement and asked if she ever met Kangana, the Badla actress told the Lallatop, "What do I even (say). I do not feel bad anymore. I don’t know, honestly. I met her at the screening of Pink when I had just joined the industry so it was more of just greeting a guest, saying 'hello', and 'thank you."

"If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. Mai muh fira ke nahi jaungi. Mujhe thodi problem hai, problem usey hai. So uski marzi. Mujhe starting me jhatka lagta hai, wo itni acchi actor hain…kyuki apne kisi ko pedestal pe rakha (I won't turn away from her, I do not have a problem with her, she has a problem."

Taapsee then adds, "It will be her wish. I was shocked at first, because she is a good actor and I kept her on a pedestal). When I was called a sasti copy, I was like 'she is such a good actress', I took it as a compliment."













