'TLOMJ' to take over cinemas again at a drastically reduced fare

Pakistan's highest-grossing film the Legends of Maula Jatt is now available for viewing once more on the big screen but at a much lower price.

Team members have shared that upon celebrating its 25 weeks in cinemas the groundbreaking movie will now screen for just PKR300 from March 20 to April 20.

The Bilal Lashari- Ammara Hikmat project collected a worldwide total of RS 2.3 billion.

The shows are selected to span many select cinemas across numerous cities such as Karachi( Atrium cinemas, Cinepax cinemas) Hyderabad (Cinepax Cinemas), Lahore (Prince Cinema, Cinepax Cinemas), Islamabad (Centaurus Cineplex, Cinepax Cinemas) alongside shows in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujarat and Rawalpindi as well.

At an event in Toronto, Canada, one of the 80 gandasa props used in the action thriller were auctioned off for a mind-boggling amount of Rs. 50,000.

It has a versatile cast range ranging from Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi to Humaima Malick.

