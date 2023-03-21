Shreya Ghoshal is a fan of legendary Sajjad Ali

Shreya Ghoshal is in love with Sajjad Ali's touching voice

Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali with his soothing voice has touched the hearts of many people, including the Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

He is one of the few artists who actually garnered a global fanbase over his decades-long career.

Earlier this week, Shreya took to her Instagram space and praised Ali's famous song Pardes from his latest album Aatish, "Sajjad Ali is extraordinary! Listening to this song on a loop. After a long time, a song and a video have touched my heart so deeply."

The Piya O Re Piya crooner also lauded Ali by commenting on his post which featured Pardes' official music video dating back to July 2022.

"This song has touched my soul deeply. I discovered it two days ago and have been listening to it on a loop ever since with a tug in my heart. Thank you for your many beautiful creations, but this one hit hard," wrote Ghoshal, adding a heart emoji at the end.



This is not the first time an Indian artist is going all gaga over him. In 2020, Sonu Nigam crossed paths with Ali at a digital concert, expressing his admiration for the star online.