Ahsan Khan feels obliged to be the 'Ambassador of Sight for LRBT January 30, 2021

Pakistan’s talented actor and host Ahsan Khan has set a great example of goodwill through his efforts and philanthropic work. He has been actively taking part to help and raise awareness for various issues of the society. The actor has recently been made Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust’s (LRBT) ‘Ambassador of Sight’.

LRBT is the largest NGO of Pakistan. The NGO is best known for its free of cost, best treatment of eyes being provided to millions of poor patients all across the country.

Ahsan has been associated with LRBT for years and the organization is indebted to his relentless support. The organization has appointed his as their first goodwill ambassador of sight and thanked his for his efforts and support throughout the years.

“Hats off to superstar #AhsanKhan for making a difference yet again. #LRBT proudly shares it's first #ambassadorofsight to raise awareness for the cause of #curableblindness in Pakistan. His association with LRBT has been since years and we are indebted to his relentless support.”





Expressing his gratitude, the Udaari famed actor turned to Instagram and wrote, “LRBT is the largest NGO of Pakistan, having treated over 46 millions poor patients and performed over 4.5 million eye surgeries free of cost since 1985.”

He further went on to urge his followers to donate generously. “Eyesight is one of the biggest blessings of Allah… It is an honour that I can lend my voice and support to LRBT to help make the dream of sight possible for so many.”

Other than his work towards a better society, Ahsan has been currently entertaining his fans with his performance in Geo TV drama serial Qayamat.