Malala Yousufzai shares a small thankyou note for her spouse

The youngest Nobel Prize laurate Malala Yousufzai pens a sweet note for her husband Asser Malik.

The couple have been living it up since the day they got married and often make public appearances together.

While sharing a carousel of pictures from her Los Angeles trip she wrote, "One of the many things I love about my husband Asser Malik is that he gives the most thoughtful gifts (and yes, I’ve seen your comments about his other assets as well). On our recent trip to LA, he gave me these custom-painted shoes and I wore them for a visit to the Santa Monica pier."





Malala announced her Nikkah on 9 November, 2021 and it was an intimate affair in Birmingham.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she tweeted back then.









