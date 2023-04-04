Boxer Amir Khan barred from boxing amid retirement

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, who had taken retirement from the world of boxing, has now been banned from the sport for two years, April 2022 to 2024.

Amir was found positive on a anti-doping test, taking ostarine a substance which has a similar effect as testosterone during his last fight with Kell Brook.

Well after much media criticism, Amir came forward to clarify that he had taken the substance well before the fight but in a small amount and that it had no effect on his game.

While talking to Sky Sports, Amir said, "I’ve never cheated. But I’ve got a two-year ban now, which is quite strange and funny because I’m already retired anyway. There’s no comeback planned at all. But I’ve never cheated and I never will. That’s just not something I would do."











