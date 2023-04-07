Sherry Shah claims to have tied-the-knot with Shamoon Abbasi: ''Thanks for existing Hubs''

Sherry Shah announces she has tied-the-knot with Shamoon Abbasi

Co-actors Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi are married!

The couple took to social media and shared details of their marriage. Sherry calls him hubby in a heartfelt post.

Sherry publicly heaped praise on Shamoon's birthday with a romantic click of them.

"I appreciate so many things about you — your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you,'' she said.







She then continued, "Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy birthday, hubs."

After working together in the critically acclaimed film DURJ both became close friends and later fell in love.

This marks Shamoon's second marriage as he was was first hubby to the beautiful Humaima Malick but that did not quite work out.



