Adnan Samad, Sajal Aly sing praises for each other; Check out interactive session

Actors Adnan Samad and Sajal Aly show camaraderie on social media where both had only good things to say about one another.

They are currently starring together in a TV serial Kuch Ankahi which is gaining all the fame due to its progressive storyline and are basking in its glory.

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Adnan was asked to give his two cents on Aly.

"Oh! I could write a book [about her] but I won’t. Sajal Aly is one of those who don’t need other people praising them to feel good about themselves."

He adds, "She knows what she’s made of, more power to her."



The What's Love Got To Do With It actress thrilled over Adnan's perception about her reacted saying, "Janab, abhi tou logon ko ye nahi pata (People are yet to find out) what you are made of!"

Aly is apparently getting all the appreciation post her divorce with fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir as she is doing pretty well professionally and fans want her to 'keep it up.'



