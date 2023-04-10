Riz Ahmed gives sweet shoutout to Joyland': ''It makes history"

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Riz Ahmed, heaped praise over the 'ground-breaking' film Joyland.

He lauds it for its incredible storyline and an out class cast.

On Saturday, the British-Pakistani actor took to his Instagram space and posted a picture with the Joyland actors Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Ali Junejo and Alina Khan.





He penned a long caption stating, "You might hear a lot of talk about how Joyland is a groundbreaking film. And it is. First Pakistani film to get into Cannes Film Festival, the first to win all these awards across the world, the first queer love story to be released in Pakistan and the first to make an impact like this."

"But beyond all of those ways it makes history, I guarantee you this film will just make you laugh, smile, and cry. Amazing storytelling, writing, acting, and artistry."



In collaboration with the production House Left Handed films Ahmed joined in as an executive producer last year, when the movie was getting closer to bagging an Oscar win.

"Our mission at Left Handed Films is GO LEFT - and this film does that, flipping the script in so many ways. Go see what all the fuss is about,'' he released a statement back then.













