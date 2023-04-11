Daily Jang
By Zainab Nasir|April 11, 2023
Hania Amir's Cambodian getaway causes quite a stir 

Pakistan's dimple queen Hania Amir comes under a  firestorm of controversy over posing with deity Lord Ganesh on her recent trip to Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Hania has been a subject of constant trolls since she entered the entertainment industry. Her breakup with singer Asim Azhar to her bold looks have all created online frenzy. 

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a bunch of pictures from her vacation revealing she had a fun time. 


While Hania's luxury resort life in Cambodia was all things nice it was her viral images with one of Hindu's most-followed goddess that spread rage. 

The pictures went viral but the public left no chance in publicly urging her to be more careful with her acts. 

A heated debate has ensued among people of diverse religions and the Hindu community is very much hurt. 





